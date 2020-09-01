According to Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver, Markstrom may be dealing with a minor lower-body injury ahead of Tuesday's Game 5 versus Vegas.

If Markstrom is indeed banged up ahead of Game 5, Thatcher Demko will likely get the starting nod for Tuesday's must-win contest. More information regarding the Canucks' goaltending situation will undoubtedly surface prior to puck drop.