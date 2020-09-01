According to Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver, Markstrom may be dealing with a minor lower-body injury ahead of Tuesday's Game 5 versus Vegas.
If Markstrom is indeed banged up ahead of Game 5, Thatcher Demko will likely get the starting nod for Tuesday's must-win contest. More information regarding the Canucks' goaltending situation will undoubtedly surface prior to puck drop.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Unfit to play Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Surrenders five goals in loss•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting back-to-back games•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: On wrong side of shutout•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Game 3 postponed•