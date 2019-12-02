Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Away from team
Markstrom has been granted a leave of absence to attend his father's memorial service.
It appears Thatcher Demko will play Tuesday against the Senators, and the team will recall Michael DiPietro from AHL Utica to serve as a backup. It's unsettled when Markstrom will return to the team.
