Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Back at it against Buds
Markstrom will cover the road net against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.
Markstrom has been a dependable fantasy goalie based on the fact that he hasn't surrendered more than three goals in a given outing since the calendar flipped to December -- that's a span of 11 games, folks. But looking ahead, the Swede does have a tall order against a Toronto team that ranks second in the league in scoring (3.68 goals per game) to complement a home record of 12-7-1.
