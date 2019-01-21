Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Back in win column
Markstrom stopped 35 of 37 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.
The 28-year-old is building up a little momentum, going 2-0-1 over his last three starts with a 1,62 GAA and .945 save percentage. Thatcher Demko is still viewed by the Canucks as their goalie of the future, but Markstrom appears set as their No. 1 in the short term.
