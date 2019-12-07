Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Back with team
Markstrom (personal) will return to game action in a backup role Saturday against the Sabres, Sportsnet 650 reports.
Markstorm has been away from the team since Dec. 1. He'll likely get the nod Tuesday against Toronto, though no official word has come down in that regard at this point.
