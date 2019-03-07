Markstrom made 28 saves in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win versus Toronto.

Markstrom was excellent from the initial puck drop until the final buzzer, but there was a 34-second window that saw the Swedish netminder beaten twice, putting Vancouver in a 2-0 hole against a very formidable opponent. The 29-year-old was perfect the remainder of Wednesday's game which allowed his teammates to score three unanswered goals, including the overtime winner by Alexander Edler. With the result, Markstrom's record improves to 24-19-8 along with a 2.70 GAA and .915 save percentage.