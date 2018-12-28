Markstrom turned aside 30 shots in a 4-2 win over the Oilers on Thursday.

Both goals on Markstrom came while Edmonton was on the power play. The Swede is enjoying his best stretch of 2018-19, winning seven of his last eight starts. Furthermore, Markstrom has not allowed an opponent to score more than three goals over that span. Thursday's win moves his record to 15-10-3, and Markstrom presently holds a 2.84 GAA to go along with a .909 save percentage. Keep riding the 28-year-old for as long as this hot streak lasts.