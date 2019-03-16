Markstrom gave up only two goals on 33 shots, but received the 3-2 shootout loss in Friday's contest with the Devils.

Markstrom was spotted a 2-0 lead by the Canucks, but he gave up goals to Stefan Noesen and Kevin Rooney in the third period, which forced the extra time. Markstrom's record fell to 25-20-9 with a 2.73 GAA and a .913 save percentage. The Canucks next play the Stars on Sunday, which would be a tougher test for the Swedish goalie should he draw the start.