Markstrom yielded four goals on 43 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

The Canucks never trailed in the game, even as Markstrom faced a high volume of shots and didn't seem particularly strong in net. The Swede improved to 10-11-3 to snap his three-game losing streak. Markstrom has a 2.75 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 24 starts. With 14 goals allowed in his last four games, it's hard to trust Markstrom if he starts Saturday's game against the Penguins.