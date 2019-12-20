Play

Markstrom yielded four goals on 43 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

The Canucks never trailed in the game, even as Markstrom faced a high volume of shots and didn't seem particularly strong in net. The Swede improved to 10-11-3 to snap his three-game losing streak. Markstrom has a 2.75 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 24 starts. With 14 goals allowed in his last four games, it's hard to trust Markstrom if he starts Saturday's game against the Penguins.

More News
Our Latest Stories