Markstrom will tend the twine versus Ottawa at home Wednesday.

Markstrom has given up just five goals in his previous three games on 101 shots (.950 save percentage). The Swedish netminder hasn't faced the Senators often in his career, but is 1-2-1 with a 2.46 GAA in four lifetime matchups. While Vancouver may be a long shot to make the playoffs, the team is still just six points behind Arizona for the last wild-card spot and a strong run of form from Markstrom could make things interesting down the stretch.