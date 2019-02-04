Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Between pipes Monday
Markstrom will tend the twine on the road versus Philadelphia on Monday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Markstrom has been on a roll of late, as he is 3-1-1 with a 2.17 GAA and .931 save percentage. The netminder needs just three more victories to match his career high 23 wins from last season. Despite the promotion of highly-touted prospect Thatcher Demko, Markstrom figures to see the bulk of the workload the rest of the way.
