Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Between pipes Saturday
Markstrom will tend the road twine for Saturday's game against the Capitals, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.
Markstrom and rookie Thatcher Demko have been rotating in the crease this season, and the former will get the nod. The 29-year-old's performances have been flaky this season, as it rounds out to a .909 save percentage and 2.84 GAA en route to a 6-6-3 record. The Caps will be a tough test, as they rank second in the league with 3.63 goals per game.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Snaps skid despite heavy workload•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Tagged for six goals in loss•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Sunk by Stars•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Taking on Dallas•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.