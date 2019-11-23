Markstrom will tend the road twine for Saturday's game against the Capitals, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

Markstrom and rookie Thatcher Demko have been rotating in the crease this season, and the former will get the nod. The 29-year-old's performances have been flaky this season, as it rounds out to a .909 save percentage and 2.84 GAA en route to a 6-6-3 record. The Caps will be a tough test, as they rank second in the league with 3.63 goals per game.