Markstrom will tend the twine for Tuesday's road tilt versus Dallas.

Markstrom will be looking for revenge after giving up four goals on 29 shots his last time out, which was a home clash with the Stars. The Swedish netminder is stuck in a rut with a five-game losing streak in which he posted a 2.60 GAA and .912 save percentage. Barring a strong run of form, the netminder figures to continue splitting the workload with Thatcher Demko.