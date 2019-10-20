Markstrom made 38 saves in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

After missing the last week to attend to a family matter, Markstrom looked sharp in his return to action, making 16 stops in the third period alone to deny the Rangers' comeback attempt. Thatcher Demko was excellent in his absence, going 2-1-0 with a 1.64 GAA and .943 save percentage, but Markstrom should reclaim the No. 1 job with Vancouver now that he's back.