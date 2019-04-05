Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Bit by Predators
Markstrom stopped 30 of 33 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Nashville.
This game appeared destined for overtime, but with 21 seconds remaining in the final frame, Ryan Johansen beat Markstrom with a slick backhand to complete the Predators' comeback in regulation. The loss is Markstrom's third in his past four starts and moves his season record to 28-23-9. The 28 wins represent a career high for the Swedish netminder.
