Markstrom recorded 29 saves for his first shutout of the season in Monday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

The win snaps a three-game skid for the Swedish goalie. Markstrom improved to 23-18-7 with a 2.73 GAA and a .912 save percentage. He gets enough starts to warrant a roster spot, but with Thatcher Demko (knee) returning as the backup goalie Monday, Markstrom may yield his spot in the crease when the Canucks play a road back-to-back Wednesday and Thursday.