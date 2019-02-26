Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Blanks Ducks
Markstrom recorded 29 saves for his first shutout of the season in Monday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.
The win snaps a three-game skid for the Swedish goalie. Markstrom improved to 23-18-7 with a 2.73 GAA and a .912 save percentage. He gets enough starts to warrant a roster spot, but with Thatcher Demko (knee) returning as the backup goalie Monday, Markstrom may yield his spot in the crease when the Canucks play a road back-to-back Wednesday and Thursday.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Slated to start Monday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Surrenders three goals in loss•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Will be put to work Saturday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Downed by desert dogs•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Receives starting nod Thursday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Sinks versus Sharks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...