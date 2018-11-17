Markstrom will tend the twine in Saturday's home game against the Canadiens, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Markstrom is looking to right the ship after a three-game losing streak where he allowed 10 goals and posted a .898 save percentage. The Canadiens have been turning heads this year with a 10-6-3 record and 3.21 goals per game (12th in the league). Markstrom's a flaky start since he's posted above a .919 save percentage in eight of 14 starts but below a .857 in the other six.