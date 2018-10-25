Markstrom allowed two goals on 35 shots in a 3-2 shootout victory against the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Following two games where he yielded five goals apiece, Markstrom is 2-0-0 with a .955 save percentage in his last two starts. Both contests went into overtime, so his GAA is well below 2.00 in those two games as well. The Canucks should ride this mini-hot streak, and owners in all leagues should feel free to do the same.