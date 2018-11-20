Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Buried in pucks Monday
Markstrom set aside 43 of 48 shots in a 6-3 home loss to the Jets on Monday.
Considering the Canucks had 23 fewer shots than their opponent, this could have been much worse for Markstrom. The lanky netminder -- he's 6-foot-6, 196 pounds -- has been in goal for 11 of the past 12 games, though he hasn't won since Nov. 8. As a result, it's difficult to recommend Markstrom as anything more than a budget-friendly flier in DFS contests.
