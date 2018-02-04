Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Burned for four goals in loss
Markstrom allowed four goals on 28 shots in Saturday's loss to Tampa Bay.
The Lightning are the top team in the NHL and it's hard to blame Markstrom too much for this one, especially considering one of the goals came on a penalty shot. While he was outduelued by early Vezina Trophy candidate Andrei Vasilevskiy, Markstrom continues to struggle at stringing together consistent stretches of strong play. His 15-17-5 record and .907 save percentage may suffice in some deeper leagues, but Markstrom is a below-average starter who isn't a very dependable fantasy play most nights.
