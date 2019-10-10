Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Busy in blowout win
Markstrom stopped 37 of 39 shots in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Kings.
Despite the lopsided score, Markstrom faced a lot of rubber from the Kings in the contest. The Swedish goalie picked up his first win of the season. Markstrom has a good chance of drawing the start for Saturday's game against the Flyers.
