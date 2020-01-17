Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Busy in win over Coyotes
Markstrom made 34 saves on 35 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.
Markstrom was the busier than the Coyotes' Adin Hill, but the former showed his quality in earning the win. The 29-year-old Swede improved to 18-13-3 with a 2.71 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 34 starts. Markstrom has won eight of his last 10 games -- few goalies have been better in recent weeks. He's made four straight starts, so it's unclear if Markstrom or Thatcher Demko will get the nod versus the Sharks on Saturday.
