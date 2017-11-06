Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Called upon for Monday start
Markstrom will defend the cage for Monday's matchup with Detroit.
Now 13 games in to the season, the surprising Canucks own a 7-4-2 record while allowing the second-fewest goals per game in the league, and a huge amount of that success has to be attributed to Markstrom. A 6-foot-6 netminder possessing just as much talent as size, Markstrom has a 2.23 GAA and .921 save percentage in 10 appearances thus far. More impressive, though, has been the level of consistency demonstrated by the Swede. In only two of Markstrom's outings has he allowed more than two goals, and he should be looked upon as an attractive fantasy option Monday when he'll be facing shots from a Detroit squad that ranks 23rd in scoring.
