Markstrom allowed a pair of goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Canadiens.

Markstrom made some key saves to keep his team in the game Thursday, but his teammates had no luck in their collective bid to solve Carey Price, in the Habs netminder's return to action. The loss drops Markstrom's record to 17-11-3 with a 2.79 GAA and .910 save percentage. This was only the Swede's second loss in his past 11 starts.