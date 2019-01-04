Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Can't crack Montreal
Markstrom allowed a pair of goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Canadiens.
Markstrom made some key saves to keep his team in the game Thursday, but his teammates had no luck in their collective bid to solve Carey Price, in the Habs netminder's return to action. The loss drops Markstrom's record to 17-11-3 with a 2.79 GAA and .910 save percentage. This was only the Swede's second loss in his past 11 starts.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Seeks revenge against Habs•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Wins third straight start•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting in Ottawa•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Wins eighth of the last nine•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting versus Flames•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Bags win in Edmonton•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...