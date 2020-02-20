Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Can't hang onto lead
Markstrom yielded three goals on 28 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Wild.
Markstrom had a 3-2 lead to protect after J.T. Miller tallied twice in the third period, but the Swedish goalie couldn't make it stand. He slipped to 22-16-4 with a 2.74 GAA and a .918 save percentage after the rough outing. Markstrom can be forgiven for the occasional misstep -- the 30-year-old has been a reliable workhorse in fantasy. He's got a tough matchup ahead if he gets the nod for Saturday's showdown against the Bruins.
