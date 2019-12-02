Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Can't win rematch Sunday
Markstrom allowed three goals on 28 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.
Markstrom won Saturday's meeting in Edmonton, but he couldn't complete the weekend sweep. The Swede dipped to 8-7-3 with a 2.70 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 18 games this season. He's firmly entrenched as the top starter for the Canucks.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Guarding crease Sunday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Triumphant over Oilers•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Goalie change against Penguins•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting against Penguins•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Shootout win in DC•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.