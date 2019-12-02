Markstrom allowed three goals on 28 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Markstrom won Saturday's meeting in Edmonton, but he couldn't complete the weekend sweep. The Swede dipped to 8-7-3 with a 2.70 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 18 games this season. He's firmly entrenched as the top starter for the Canucks.