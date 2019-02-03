Markstrom made 34 saves on 35 shots in a 5-1 victory against the Avalanche on Saturday.

His first start since the All-Star break was a good one, giving Markstrom his 20th victory of the season. He is just three wins shy of the career high he set last season, and Markstrom could reach that total in perhaps 20 fewer games. Since Jan. 13, he is 3-1-1 and owns a .931 save percentage. Overall, Markstrom is 20-13-5 with a 2.79 GAA and a .910 save percentage this season.