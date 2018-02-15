Play

Markstrom gave up four goals on 14 shots, putting his team in a deep hole in a 4-3 loss to Florida on Wednesday.

It was Markstrom's shortest outage of the year, as he only lasted a period before giving way to Anders Nilsson. With a losing record and a save percentage below 92 percent, Markstrom just hasn't produced enough to make him a consistently viable option. He's best served by putting him on the bench and letting him prove to you that he can still contribute.

