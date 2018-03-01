Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Chased in 12 minutes
Markstrom conceded three times on five shots before exiting after just 12:29 in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.
The less said about this, the better for Markstrom. He'd had two solid outings prior to Wednesday, but the depleted Rangers scored as many goals on him on five shots as he'd given up in his past two contests. This will be one he wants to put behind him in a hurry.
