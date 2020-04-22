Markstrom (knee) told reporters he was healthy and ready to play once (if) the NHL season resumes, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Markstrom missed the final eight games of the season prior to the league going on hiatus due to his knee problem. The Canucks are just outside the final wild-card spot should the league jump back into the playoffs using its traditional postseason format, so its possible Markstrom has played his final game of the 2019-20 campaign. Even with the shutdown, the 29-year-old reached the 20-win mark for the third straight year despite playing in just 43 contests.