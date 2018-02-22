Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Cleared for action
Markstrom (undisclosed) will be available for Friday's game against the Knights.
Markstrom hasn't been confirmed as the starting netminder for Friday's matchup, but he's likely the favorite to do so now that he's healthy. Official word on the starting netminder should surface at some point prior to the opening faceoff.
