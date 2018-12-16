Markstrom denied 31 of 32 shots Saturday en route to a 5-1 home win over the Flyers.

Markstrom shouldn't be faulted for the lone goal he allowed, as Scott Laughton blew past two defenders and came at the Vancouver goalie too quickly for him to react. A 28-year-old from Sweden, Markstrom is on a roll with four consecutive wins and a mere seven goals permitted over that span. He's the clear-cut No. 1 netminder for a Canucks team that is 5-3-2 over its last 10 games to gain some ground in a competitive Pacific Division.