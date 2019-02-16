Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Commanding crease Saturday
Markstrom will tend twine on the road versus the Sharks on Saturday.
Markstrom has a chance to tie a career high in wins, with the Swede's current total sitting at 22 through 44 games. His ratios -- 2.77 GAA and .911 save percentage -- aren't exactly stellar, but they've been good enough for Markstrom to keep a firm grip on the No. 1 job for a Canucks team that has a minus-17 goal differential on the season. Markstrom will field pucks against a Sharks team that is tied with the Flames for first place in the Pacific Division at 75 points apiece.
