Markstrom will tend twine on the road versus the Sharks on Saturday.

Markstrom has a chance to tie a career high in wins, with the Swede's current total sitting at 22 through 44 games. His ratios -- 2.77 GAA and .911 save percentage -- aren't exactly stellar, but they've been good enough for Markstrom to keep a firm grip on the No. 1 job for a Canucks team that has a minus-17 goal differential on the season. Markstrom will field pucks against a Sharks team that is tied with the Flames for first place in the Pacific Division at 75 points apiece.