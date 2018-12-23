Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Continues hot streak in loss
Markstrom allowed one goal on 24 shots in a 1-0 loss to the Jets on Saturday.
The 28-year-old continues to be hot, but no goal support Saturday doomed him. The defeat snapped a six-game winning streak. While that's disappointing, Markstrom still owns a .944 save percentage in the last seven contests. The winning streak may be done, but owners should keep riding this run.
