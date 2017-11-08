Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Cools off Flames with 29-save win
Markstrom made 29 saves on 31 shots in Tuesday's win over the Flames.
Markstrom needed a bounce-back showing after a loss against Detroit the previous night, and that's exactly what he turned in. It says something about Vancouver's confidence in him when they turned right back to the Swedish netminder in a back-to-back situation. The 27-year-old is really starting to find his groove and has boosted his save percentage to .917 on the season. Thatcher Demko is knocking on the door, but Markstrom's job is secure right now and he's a serviceable fantasy option moving forward.
