Markstrom stopped 23 of 24 shots in Sunday's 4-1 road win over the Wild.

The victory was Markstrom's eighth in his last nine games. Dating back to Dec. 19, the Swedish netminder is 8-1-0. Marcus Foligno scored in the second period, but Markstrom was perfect besides that. The Canucks visit the Jets on Tuesday to wrap up their road trip, and Markstrom may very well get the start, though, no decision has been made yet.