Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Crowned winner in Minnesota
Markstrom stopped 23 of 24 shots in Sunday's 4-1 road win over the Wild.
The victory was Markstrom's eighth in his last nine games. Dating back to Dec. 19, the Swedish netminder is 8-1-0. Marcus Foligno scored in the second period, but Markstrom was perfect besides that. The Canucks visit the Jets on Tuesday to wrap up their road trip, and Markstrom may very well get the start, though, no decision has been made yet.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Patrolling crease Sunday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Wins despite allowing three goals•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: In net Saturday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gets hook against Bolts•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Taking on Tampa Bay•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Stymies Rangers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.