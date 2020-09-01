Markstrom is considered day-to-day with a groin injury, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
It's safe to assume Markstrom won't dress for Tuesday's Game 5 versus Vegas, but if the Canucks are able to pick up a win and stave off elimination, he could be back for Thursday's Game 6. In the meantime, Thatcher Demko will take over as the Canucks' starting netminder.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Availability in question•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Unfit to play Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Surrenders five goals in loss•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting back-to-back games•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: On wrong side of shutout•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gets starting nod Saturday•