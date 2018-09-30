Markstrom surrendered three goals on 27 shots in Saturday's 4-1 home loss to the Coyotes.

The Coyotes fashioned three goals -- including a power-play tally from Derek Stepan -- by the third period, and then Michael Grabner added an insurance marker with the net empty in the waning moments of the game. Markstrom will reprise his role as the No. 1 goaltender for Vancouver this season. The Canucks finished with an egregious minus-46 goal differential in 2017-18, but very few offseason changes were made on the blue line, so that's a big concern for the Swede as he embarks on his 10th season in the NHL.