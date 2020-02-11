Markstrom allowed two goals on 38 shots in a 6-2 win over the Predators on Monday.

Markstrom was spotted a four-goal lead before he let one in. The win snapped a personal three-game losing streak for the Swede. Markstrom is up to 21-16-3 with a 2.81 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 40 starts. He's started four straight games, but expect the 30-year-old to see a majority of the starts with the Canucks in the thick of a tight Pacific Division race.