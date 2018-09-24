Markstrom will be between the pipes for Monday's preseason tilt with the Kings, Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Sun reports.

Markstrom registered a 23-26-7 record last season -- his first time as a true workhorse No. 1. While a lot of the netminder's struggles could be blamed on a lack of offense -- he lost nine times when allowing two or fewer goals -- he was far from perfect. If he struggles early, the coaching staff could consider turning the reigns over to Anders Nilsson.