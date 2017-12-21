Markstrom will patrol the blue paint versus the Sharks on Thursday.

In his previous four outings, Markstrom has gotten shelled for a combined 16 goals. Coach Trent Green gave the netminder the night off Tuesday, likely in the hope that he would rediscover his game. If he can't get back on track, Anders Nilsson could start to challenge Markstrom for more consistent starts.

