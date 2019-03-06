Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Defending home net
Markstrom will start in goal versus the visiting Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet650 reports.
Markstrom will field shots from a Toronto club that's tied with the Habs for 18th in the league in road scoring at three goals per game. The Swede's next win will be a career-high 24th.
