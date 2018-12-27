Markstrom will start in goal Thursday night against host Edmonton.

Markstrom prevailed over the Oilers in their own barn Dec. 16, and there's an unwritten rule that a coach shouldn't look elsewhere after watching his goalie win the previous matchup. However, the Swede is mired in a three-game losing streak with a 3.40 GAA and .903 save percentage over that span. Markstrom will square off against a team that ranks 24th in the league offensively by means of averaging 2.81 goals per game.