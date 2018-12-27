Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Defending net in Edmonton
Markstrom will start in goal Thursday night against host Edmonton.
Markstrom prevailed over the Oilers in their own barn Dec. 16, and there's an unwritten rule that a coach shouldn't look elsewhere after watching his goalie win the previous matchup. However, the Swede is mired in a three-game losing streak with a 3.40 GAA and .903 save percentage over that span. Markstrom will square off against a team that ranks 24th in the league offensively by means of averaging 2.81 goals per game.
