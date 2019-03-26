Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Defending net Tuesday
Markstrom will guard the home goal Tuesday against the Ducks, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Markstrom has scuffled in net his past pair of appearances, surrendering a combined seven goals to the Flames and Senators. He typically stands a much better chance at picking up a win on home ice, owning a 16-9-5 record at Rogers Arena, and his chances should be boosted by facing off against an Anaheim club averaging a league-worst 2.05 goals per game on the road.
