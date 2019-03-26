Markstrom will guard the home goal Tuesday against the Ducks, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Markstrom has scuffled in net his past pair of appearances, surrendering a combined seven goals to the Flames and Senators. He typically stands a much better chance at picking up a win on home ice, owning a 16-9-5 record at Rogers Arena, and his chances should be boosted by facing off against an Anaheim club averaging a league-worst 2.05 goals per game on the road.