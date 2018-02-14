Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Defending net Wednesday
Markstrom will guard the home net Wednesday against the Panthers, Patrick Johnston of The Vancouver Province reports.
Markstrom posted a brilliant performance against the Stars to end a three-game losing streak Sunday, stopping all of the 30 shots he faced in the affair. He will attempt to build on the effort Wednesday against a Panthers club that's won five of its last six games and is coming off a seven-goal outburst against the Oilers on Monday.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Posts second shutout•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Tending goal Sunday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Takes loss versus Hurricanes•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: In net Friday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Makes 37 saves in loss•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Pegged for Tuesday's start•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...