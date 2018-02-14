Play

Markstrom will guard the home net Wednesday against the Panthers, Patrick Johnston of The Vancouver Province reports.

Markstrom posted a brilliant performance against the Stars to end a three-game losing streak Sunday, stopping all of the 30 shots he faced in the affair. He will attempt to build on the effort Wednesday against a Panthers club that's won five of its last six games and is coming off a seven-goal outburst against the Oilers on Monday.

