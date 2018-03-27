Markstrom will guard the net at home Tuesday versus the Ducks.

The Swede has settled into a groove with wins in each of his last outings, with Markstrom yielding only three goals on 72 combined shots between matchups against the Blackhawks and Stars, respectively. Anaheim is only ranked 24th in road scoring at 2.59 goals per contest, so there's reason to be optimistic about Markstrom's chances of keeping the hot streak alive.