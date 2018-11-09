Markstrom made 23 saves Thursday in an 8-5 victory over Boston.

The game featured significantly more offence than defence. Markstrom managed to make enough saves to come out on the winning side, but it certainly wasn't a top-100 effort. But that doesn't matter when it's your fourth-straight win. Markstrom is delivering more positive fantasy value than many of his higher-priced counterparts. Ride the wave.