Markstrom made 27 saves in a 3-0 win over Minnesota in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers on Thursday. Vancouver leads the series 2-1.

He was perfect, but gave credit to his teammates. "This is a team shutout for sure," Markstrom said. "Together with pretty much all of my teammates, we did a great job today." This was the first postseason shutout for the Orcas since Roberto Luongo delivered one in the 2011 Stanley Cup Final against the Bruins. Game 4 is Friday night.