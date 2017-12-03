Markstrom came up huge Saturday in a 2-1 win over Toronto. He made 35 saves.

He was denied a shutout with 2:52 remaining. Markstrom was especially strong from the mid-point of the first through the mid-point of the second when his mates failed to even register a shot. Markstrom's overall numbers are weak, so let's hope this performance is a foreshadowing of a big improvement going forward.