Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Designated home starter Thursday
Markstrom will tend twine as Thursday's home starter versus the Sabres, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
It only took 20 saves for Markstrom to beat the Sabres on Oct. 20, and the Sabres remain the weakest team in the Eastern Conference. This could cause a fair share of DFS players to hone in on Markstrom on a hefty 15-game slate, but there may be some trepidation among others knowing that he has a losing record (13-15-5) to go along with suspect ratios (2.74 GAA and .909 save percentage) through 35 games.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Stops 30 to beat Kings•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Patrolling crease against Kings•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Makes 30 saves in loss to Oilers•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: In the crease Saturday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Stops 21 shots in victory Sunday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...