Markstrom will tend twine as Thursday's home starter versus the Sabres, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

It only took 20 saves for Markstrom to beat the Sabres on Oct. 20, and the Sabres remain the weakest team in the Eastern Conference. This could cause a fair share of DFS players to hone in on Markstrom on a hefty 15-game slate, but there may be some trepidation among others knowing that he has a losing record (13-15-5) to go along with suspect ratios (2.74 GAA and .909 save percentage) through 35 games.